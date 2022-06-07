Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan at the Q&A session (Photo: VNA)

– The National Assembly (NA) spent the morning of June 7 discussing the transfer of on-lending and government loan guarantee into state budget allocation, as part its ongoing third session.The discussion took place after hearing a number of reports on the matter and ended with a speech by Minister of Investment and Planning Nguyen Chi Dung to clarify related issues.In the afternoon, NA Vice Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue delivered his remark to open the Q&A session.Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan was the first to field questions, particularly regarding an agriculture development strategy, orientations for reform, high-quality human resources development, farm produce value improvement, and solutions to stabilise the market, among other matters.The Q&A session will continue on June 8 and is slated to last two days and a half.The Q&A session is broadcast live on Radio The Voice of Vietnam, Vietnam Television and NA Television. Four groups of issues are planned to be addressed, namely agriculture-rural development, finance, banking, and transport./.