Legislators to vote on draft laws, resolutions next week
A working session of the third sitting of the 15th National Assembly (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Legislators will spend most of the time in the last working week of the third sitting of the 15th National Assembly (June 13-16) debating a number of draft laws.
The bills include the draft Law on Medical Examination and Treatment (amended), the draft Law on Inspection (amended), the draft Law on Implementation of Democracy at Grassroots Level, the draft revised Law on Domestic Violence Prevention and Control, the draft amended Petroleum Law, and the law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Radio Frequencies.
The deputies are scheduled to vote on the draft Law on Mobile Police, the draft Law on Cinematography (amended), the draft revised Law on Emulation and Commendation, the draft law amending and supplementing some articles in the Law on Intellectual Property, and the draft Law on Insurance Business (amended).
They will also vote on many resolutions, including one on the law and ordinance building programme for 2023 and the adjustment to the 2022 programme, one on the establishment of the NA’s thematic supervision delegation in 2023, and another on ratifying the 2020 state budget balance, among others./.