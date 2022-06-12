Politics Vietnam, Uzbekistan seek to promote multifaceted cooperation Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia and Uzbekistan Dang Minh Khoi has held working sessions with relevant agencies of Uzbekistan to strengthen multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.

Politics Vietnam, Burundi sign agreement on visa exemption Vietnam and Burundi have signed an agreement on visa exemption for the two countries’ citizens holding diplomatic and official passports.

Politics Foreign Minister hosts Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son received in Hanoi on June 10, in Hanoi new Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Shawn Perry Steil.