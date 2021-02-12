Linh Ung pagoda – must-see destination for tourists to Da Nang
Linh Ung pagoda, one of three biggest and newest pagodas in Da Nang city, is only 10 km away from Da Nang centre to the northeast. Located on Son Tra peninsula on an 20ha area, the pagoda attracts thousands of tourists to come to explore its beauty and learn more about Buddhism.
From Linh Ung pagoda visitors can see the vibrant Da Nang from a far.
The statue of Buddha is a highlight of the pagoda.
Linh Ung pagoda is the only place among three pagodas of the same name having the tallest Lady Buddha statue in Vietnam.
The way to Linh Ung pagoda
Thanks to both distinctive architecture and green and serene surrounding, Linh Ung pagoda draws lots of visitors.