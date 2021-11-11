Lions in Singaporean parks infected with SARS-CoV-2
Illustrative image (Photo: Night Safari)Singapore (VNA) – An African lion in the Singapore Zoo has tested positive for COVID-19, after similar positive results confirmed for four other Asiatic lions at the nearby Night Safari.
The animals were said to exhibit mild signs of sickness including coughing, sneezing, and lethargy, as they had been exposed to infected staff from Mandai Wildlife Group, which runs both parks, previously.
They are isolated within their respective dens and are expected to make full recovery with supportive treatment.
According to the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE), there is currently no evidence that animals play a role in the spread of COVID-19 to humans.
Singapore is currently facing the worst COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of the epidemic, recording between 2,000 and 3,000 new infections every day and some deaths./.