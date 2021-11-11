ASEAN Vietnam confident in ASEAN – Australia cooperation in overcoming COVID-19: official With the role of the co-chair of the ADMM-Plus Experts' Working Group on Military Medicine with Brunei, Australia and ASEAN will have many practical activities to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic together, said a Vietnamese official while attending the informal ASEAN-Australia Defence Ministers’ Meeting on November 10.

World Malaysia ranks 10th globally with highest fully COVID-19 vaccinated rate Malaysia is ranked 10th among countries with the highest percentage of population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 globally, according the New York Times' CodeBlue vaccination tracker.

World Vietnam spotlights ADMM’s role in building common awareness on regional security issues Vietnamese Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang highlighted the role played by the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) over the last 15 years in strengthening trust and building common awareness on regional security issues, including the East Sea issue, through creating a framework for defence ministerial-level dialogue and consultation in the region.

World Thai Vietjet celebrates 10 millionth passenger milestone Thai Vietjet has celebrated its 10 millionth passenger milestone after five years of operation, reinforcing its leading position in Thailand’s domestic market.