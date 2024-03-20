Business VinFast seals deal to distribute electric vehicles in Micronesia VinFast Auto has signed a cooperation agreement with Guam AutoSpot on the distribution of its electric vehicles (EV) in Micronesia, announced the Vietnamese automaker in its recent press release.

Business Japan takes bold steps to lure Vietnamese workers The Japanese Embassy in Vietnam in collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) held a workshop in Hanoi on March 19, highlighting Vietnam's and Japan’s efforts to promote labour mobility between the two nations.

Business Australia opens door to Vietnamese agricultural workers The Australian government has just announced the approval of the agriculture visa subclass 403 which allows workers in a range of agriculture sectors and skill levels from certain Southeast Asia countries including Vietnam to work in Australia.