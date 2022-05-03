Local model to compete at Mister Supranational 2022 male pageant
Model Dat Kyo will represent Vietnam to participate in the Mister Supranational 2022 pageant, with the grand final of the competition set to take place in Poland on July 16.
Hanoi (VNA) - Model Dat Kyo will represent Vietnam to participate in the Mister Supranational 2022 pageant, with the grand final of the competition set to take place in Poland on July 16.
The 26-year-old man stands at 1.84 metres tall and graduated from Hung Yen University of Technology and Education, reported the Voice of Vietnam (VOV).
Previously, he was the winner of Vietnam Fitness Model 2019. He is currently a model who has taken part in several television game shows.
Mister Supranational was first held back in December, 2016, in Poland, with the event attracting 36 contestants worldwide. Mexican representative Diego Garcy was named as the first winner of the male pageant.
Peruvian singer Varo Vargas is the current Mister Supranational, whilst in 2019 Vietnamese contestant Tran Manh Khang was able to secure a Top 20 finish.
This year the nation has sent three representatives to the global male pageants, including Dat Kyo at Mister Supranational, Huu Anh at Man of the world, and Viet Ngo at Mister National Universe 2022./.
The 26-year-old man stands at 1.84 metres tall and graduated from Hung Yen University of Technology and Education, reported the Voice of Vietnam (VOV).
Previously, he was the winner of Vietnam Fitness Model 2019. He is currently a model who has taken part in several television game shows.
Mister Supranational was first held back in December, 2016, in Poland, with the event attracting 36 contestants worldwide. Mexican representative Diego Garcy was named as the first winner of the male pageant.
Peruvian singer Varo Vargas is the current Mister Supranational, whilst in 2019 Vietnamese contestant Tran Manh Khang was able to secure a Top 20 finish.
This year the nation has sent three representatives to the global male pageants, including Dat Kyo at Mister Supranational, Huu Anh at Man of the world, and Viet Ngo at Mister National Universe 2022./.