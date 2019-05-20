Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– Localities nationwide have mobilised resources and equipment to prevent and control the African Swine Fever (ASF) amidst the fast spread of the disease.The northern mountainous province of Yen Bai discovered the disease in 17 hamlets of nine communes, and wards and towns in six districts and townships.The province has provided over 2,600 litres of cleaning chemicals and equipment to localities, while setting up epidemic control stations to prevent the spread of the epidemic.Meanwhile, the People’s Committee of the northern province of Lao Cai has asked sectors and localities to mobilise all resources for epidemic prevention and control, along with the formation of nearly 20 control stations.From May 11-19, ASF has attacked five hamlets of Ban Lau and Lung Vai communes of Muong Khuong district, forcing the killing of 310 pigs. Local authorities also culled seven pigs of a farm at Bao Ha commune of Bao Yen district.In the northern midland province of Phu Tho, from February 19 to May 19, the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development culled 1,058 pigs, weighing over 73 tonnes in total, in 38 communes, wards, and towns of 11 districts, cities, and townships.Phu Tho has established 15 mobile control teams and six stations at provincial and district levels, along with 277 control teams and 17 control stations at communal level to manage pig trading, slaughtering, and transport.At the same time, the southern province of Dong Nai has asked for 40,000 litres of chemicals from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to help clean pig farms.Currently, ASF has been found in five communes of Trang Bom, Nhon Trach, and Vinh Cuu districts. Local authorities have culled nearly 900 pigs weighing more than 35 tonnes.Dong Nai has the largest pig herd in the country with 2.5 million pigs.–VNA