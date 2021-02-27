Business Japan’s Dentsu company praises Vietnamese engineers Director of Japan’s Dentsu company Iri Kazuaki has said that Vietnamese engineers have made important contributions to its operations over recent years.

Business Bac Lieu working hard to fight illegal fishing The Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu has adopted a wide range of measures to raise awareness and legal understanding among local fishermen about preventing and fighting illegal fishing.

Business Ca Mau province looks to develop vibrant blue economy Endowed with a 254-km coastline and an abundance of aquatic resources, the southernmost province of Ca Mau has viewed sea-based economic development as an inexorable trend to help it create breakthroughs in socio-economic development.

Business Steel maker Hoa Phat to manufacture cargo containers Steel maker Hoa Phat Group is recruiting experienced personnel for a cargo container manufacturing project expected to start production in the second quarter of next year, according to the company.