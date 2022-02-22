Lunar New Year visit to pagodas embraces Vietnam’s Tet tradition
Going to pagoda has become a custom of many people from all walks of life in Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese people believe that going to the pagoda is not only to pray for good things for the coming year but is also the time for everyone to be reminded of the spirit life after the hardy months earning a living. (Photo: VNA)
For Vietnamese people, the pagoda is a place of peace for their souls and minds after days of hard work. (Photo: VNA)
Tran Quoc pagoda in Hanoi is a popular Lunar New Year destination. (Photo: VNA)
Many people go to a pagoda to say goodbye to the old year and welcome in the new year. (Photo: VNA)
Pilgrims follow safety protocol in Lunar New Year pagoda visits (Photo: VNA)
People pray for good luck and peace in the first moments of the new year. (Photo:VNA)