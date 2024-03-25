Vietnamese drama and romance movie “Mai” has become the highest grossing Vietnamese film of all time. (Photo: hanoimoi.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese drama and romance movie “Mai” has become the highest grossing Vietnamese film of all time after generating a staggering 520 billion VND (20.9 million USD) at the local box office.



Its director Tran Thanh and film distributor CJ HK Entertainment recently announced that the movie sold 6.5 million tickets after 41 days in theatre.



“Mai” has been released in international markets, including the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.



Mai tells the story of a massage therapist named Mai, who faces misfortunes in life. After moving into an old apartment, she meets Duong, a rich young man who wants to experience a normal life. Both quickly fall in love.

The work features Phuong Anh Dao, Tuan Tran, Uyen An, and veteran actors People’s Artists Viet Anh and Ngoc Giau.

It was released in Vietnam on February 10, the first day of the Year of the Dragon.



Thanh is known for producing many high-grossing movies in Vietnam.

He rose to fame as a producer with his debut movie and smash hit Bo Gia (Dad, I’m Sorry) in 2021, directed by Vu Ngoc Dang, which broke box-office records for a Vietnamese film by earning 400 billion VND (16.1 million USD).

The film was also sold to Malaysia, Singapore, the US, and Australia.

It won the Silver Lotus Award for Best Feature Film and for Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Screenplay at the annual Vietnam Film Festival.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism chose the film as the Vietnamese entry for the Best Foreign Language Film Category at the 2022 Oscar Awards.

Following the success of Bo Gia, Thanh released his directorial debut Nha Ba Nu (The House of No Man) in 2023.

The film broke his own record by earning 475 billion VND (19.2 million USD), selling 5.8 million tickets.

It was screened in the US, Singapore, Canada and New Zealand.