The Mekong Beauty Show and Vietbeauty will be held at the Saigon Exhibition & Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City from August 22 to 24. (Photo: vietbeautyshow.com)



– Vietnam’s largest beauty trade event will be held at the Saigon Exhibition & Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City from August 22 to 24.The event, the combination of the Mekong Beauty Show and Vietbeauty, has to date attracted more than 450 firms from 22 countries and territories, said the organising board at a press conference on the events on August 13.A highlight at the shows will be a special pavilion “Beauty Made in Vietnam”, which presents Vietnamese cosmetics to foreign visitors and buyers. There will also be a zone introducing organic and natural brands to Vietnamese consumers.The upcoming beauty expos are expected to help business update trends and business knowledge in the beauty industry.A number of global brands wish to expand in the Vietnamese market through the events, including those from the US, France, Israel, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Poland, Russia, and Singapore, among others.Notably, a contest will be arranged at the event to honour outstanding Vietnamese beauticians and foster the country’s beauty industry.–VNA