ASEAN Vietnam attend AEM consultations with partners in Indonesia Vietnam attended the consultations between ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM) and the EU, Canada, the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) and Hong Kong (China) that took place in Semarang, Indonesia on August 20 within the framework of the ongoing 55th AEM Meeting.

World ASEAN, Canada convene economic ministers consultation meeting The 12th ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM) – Canada Consultation took place in Semarang, Indonesia on August 20 under the co-chair of Indonesian Minister of Trade Zulkifli Hasan and Canadian Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development Mary Ng.

World Thailand boosts trade with China Thailand’s Commerce Ministry recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to form a deeper trade partnership through a mini-free trade agreement (mini-FTA) between Thailand and China’s Yunnan province.