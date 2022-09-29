Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) – the parent company of Malaysia Airlines – has announced that the mandatory face mask wearing on planes will be lifted. (Photo: New Straits Times)

Hanoi (VNA) – Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) – the parent company of Malaysia Airlines – has announced that the mandatory face mask wearing on planes will be lifted and effective immediately, depending on the discretion of the destination countries.



The decision was made shortly after Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said on September 28 that Malaysia should lift the mask mandate on commercial flights.

Earlier, MAG Group CEO Izham Ismail informed Minister Khairy about the features available on aircraft, including the system of air circulation in the cabin, where cabin air is refreshed 20 to 30 times per hour and the use of a high-efficiency particulate air filters, which have the capability to filter 99.9% of airborne contaminants, including viruses and bacteria.



However, MAG encourages passengers who are in poor physical condition, high-risk individuals, and those traveling with high-risk individuals to continue wearing masks on board./.