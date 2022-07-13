World Indonesia’s new capital predicted to house 1.9 million people by 2045 The head of Indonesia’s Nusantara Capital City (IKN) Authority, Bambang Susantono, has recently said that the new capital will be home to about 1.7 million to 1.9 million people by 2045.

ASEAN Singapore Airlines to increase flights to Japan Singapore Airlines (SIA) has announced a plan to increase flight to Asian destinations such as Japan and India, considering the strong recovering demand for air travel.

World Laos - Vietnam relations increasingly intensified: Vientiane Times The July 11 issue of Vientiane Times ran an article about the Laos - Vietnam relations, which it said are increasingly intensified.