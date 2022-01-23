Malaysia gives no more special quota for foreign worker recruitment
Malaysia will not give more special quotas for the recruitment of foreign workers in the country, its Minister of Home Affairs Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said on January 22.
A street in Kuala Lumpur capital of Malaysia in June 2021 (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia will not give more special quotas for the recruitment of foreign workers in the country, its Minister of Home Affairs Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said on January 22.
Every application from employers must now go through the ministry's evaluation committee to determine the number of foreign workers eligible to be employed in accordance with the set terms and conditions, the official said as cited by the Malaysian national news agency Bernama.
To get additional workers, employers need to submit another application to the Ministry of Human Resources (KSM) or appeal to the Ministry of Home Affairs for a review, according to him.
He noted that if the quota system is not applied and recruitment could be carried out freely, foreign workers would simply enter the country without adhering to the conditions and criteria set, resulting in various welfare problems.
Previously, employers had to deal through the Home Ministry on the employment of foreign workers but currently, all such matters can be made through the KSM to ensure uniformity in policies and procedures for the recruitment./.