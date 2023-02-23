Malaysian Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Berhormat Nik Nazmi bin Nik Ahmad speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – The EU-Indo-Pacific Regional Energy Conference was held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on February 23 by the European External Action Service.

The event saw the participation of Malaysian Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli, Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Berhormat Nik Nazmi bin Nik Ahmad, Ambassador and Head of the EU Delegation to Malaysia Michalis Rokas, among others.

Minister Nik Ahmad said that in Malaysia's national energy policy during the 2022-2040 period, the country acknowledged that hydrogen plays an important role in the global energy transition with many opportunities. In fact, some hard-to-cut industries still emit around 30% of CO2 such as steel, refineries and cement, and industries demanding medium to high temperatures.



He said in order to expand the hydrogen economy, countries need to make a joint effort, however many countries and regions are at different stages of development, priorities, and different post-COVID-19 pandemic periods.

He also expressed his hope that the hydrogen economy promises to bring about a more inclusive economic order for all when climate change is an existential threat to humanity and countries should promote sustainable energy transition.



Hydrogen is a potential energy to replace carbon, in the context of the negative impact on the global energy supply by the Ukraine crisis. It could be a change in energy supply for some resource-constrained countries, he added./.