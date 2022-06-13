Malaysia identifies 46 technological solutions to address food security
People line up to pay at a supermarket in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in 2021. (Photo: Reuters)Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia has identified a total of 46 technological solutions, ready to help handle food security issues, said Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Adham Baba.
The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) is offering a list of technology inventories that can be used immediately, he said in a statement released on June 11.
He said the expertise of more than 800 scientists from the Academy of Sciences could also be utilised to identify and match the best technology-based solutions.
To improve crop productivity, one of the technologies that can be used is gamma irradiation to generate new crop varieties, including crop improvement, he said.
The use of fertilisers based on nanotechnology (nanofertilisers) will also allow the release of nutrients in a controlled manner, thereby reducing the use of fertilisers and increasing productivity and agricultural products, especially food supply, he said.
Adham said the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) and its agencies are actively conducting research and development (R&D) to help address food security issues with technology-based solutions.
Apart from R&D activities, Adham said the ministry had also set up a Technology Solutions Operations Room recently as a proactive measure in addressing food security issues in the country./.