ASEAN Vietnam attends 28th ASEAN-China Senior Officials' Consultation The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China should utilise their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, established in late November 2021, to cope with traditional and non-traditional challenges amid the present complicated situation, Ambassador Vu Ho, acting head of ASEAN SOM Vietnam, has said.

World Shangri-La Dialogue: US reaffirms commitment to Southeast Asian countries US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin on June 10 reaffirmed to his Southeast Asian counterparts Washington's strong commitment to the region through the maintenance of an open, inclusive and rules-based security environment.

ASEAN Vietnam attends meeting of ASEAN-Italy Development Partnership Committee Ambassador Nguyen Hai Bang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to ASEAN, attended the second meeting of the ASEAN-Italy Development Partnership Committee (AI-DPC) on June 10.