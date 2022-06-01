World Indonesia, RoK strengthen cooperation to improve aquatic products Indonesia and the Republic of Korea (RoK) have pledged to strengthen their cooperation in the marine and fishery sector, particularly for ensuring the quality of products.

ASEAN Philippine FDA approves use of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6-11 The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the Philippines has approved the use of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged six to 11 years old, according to the country’s Department of Health (DOH).

World Malaysia targets more resilient semiconductor supply chain A Malaysian official has underlined the need for a more resilient and flexible semiconductor supply chain for the country to navigate a course of robust and sustainable growth.

ASEAN Malaysia Airlines launches ASEAN travel pass Malaysian national carrier Malaysia Airlines has launched MHflypass ASEAN, a fixed-rate pass that allows multiple trips to destinations all-year-round across the region, the airline said in a statement.