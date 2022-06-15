Malaysia partially lifts chicken export ban
Malaysia said on June 15 that it will allow export of some chicken products, after partially easing a ban on chicken exports imposed on June 1.
The Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry said exports of live kampung and black chicken will be allowed again. However, the ban on commercial broiler chicken - the larger bird that makes up the bulk of the chickens Singapore usually imports from Malaysia - remains.
Singapore imports a third of its chicken from Malaysia, almost all of which are brought as live poultry.
Malaysia’s move to ban chicken exports was part of a series of government measures aimed at easing domestic prices as nations around the world battle rising food costs./.