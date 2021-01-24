A woman wearing a protective mask walks on a street in Kuala Lumpur (Photo: Reuters)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Malaysia has logged 350 new COVID-19 clusters since the start of last December, including 225 related to the workplace, making up 64.3 percent.

On January 23 alone, the country reported 11 additional clusters, eight of them at the workplace.

The country's Director-General of Health Noor Hisham said 80 clusters are in manufacturing, 53 in construction and 31 in the services sector. Employers are asked to observe preventive measures to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Since December 1 last year, 112,225 people were tested for COVID-19, and 28,477, or 25.4 percent were positive with the SARS-CoV-2 that caused the disease.

On January 23, Malaysia saw a highest daily infections of 4,275, raising the national tally to 180,455, with a death toll of 667.

Meanwhile, Thailand had 198 new cases on the day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 13,500, with 73 fatalities. Among the new infections, there were seven imported ones./