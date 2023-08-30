World Indonesia asks Japan to lift tariffs on canned tuna Indonesian Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan hopes that Japan will immediately eliminate four tariff posts on canned tuna imports from Indonesia as part of the protocol to amend the Indonesia-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (IJEPA).

World Thai businesses pin high hope on economic policies of new government Large Thai corporations are hopeful that new Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will restore investor confidence and give a boost to the sluggish Thai economy.

World Indonesia rolls out work from home policy during 43rd ASEAN Summit A portion of civil servants and students in Jakarta will work from home to alleviate traffic congestion and environment pollution during the 43rd ASEAN Summit and related meetings from September 2 to 7, 2023.

World Indonesia lifts ban on sending domestic helpers to Middle East The Indonesian government has lifted a moratorium on sending Indonesian citizens to the Middle East as domestic helpers but cautioned that those who take up offers of employment in the region must follow the proper procedures to ensure they are fully protected.