World Cambodia to increase flights from Singapore during SEA Games 2023 Cambodia will need to increase the number of flights between the country and Singapore during the SEA Games 2023 to meet expected demands to and from the city-state.

World Thailand bans sales of cannabis e-cigarettes Thailand’s National Tobacco Products Control Committee has resolved to ban sales of electronic cigarette products containing cannabis extracts, along with traditional cigarettes and cigars containing cannabis.

World Two Thai beaches make top 20 list of most beautiful beaches in the world Two of Thailand’s beaches have made it onto a recent top 20 list of the most beautiful beaches in the world. In response, the prime minister has told tourism-related agencies to continue making preparations for the arrival of foreign tourists.

World Thailand’s foreign investments soar in H1 Investments by overseas companies registered under the Foreign Business Act (FBA) of Thailand rose by 73.5% year-on-year in the first six months of 2022.