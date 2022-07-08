Malaysia, Turkey upgrade ties to comprehensive strategic partnership
Hanoi (VNA) – Malaysia and Turkey have decided to level up their bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on July 7, pledging that the two countries aim to boost their trade partnership.
Turkey and Malaysia were able to double their bilateral trade volume in 2021 to 3.5 billion USD and the figures for the first six months of this year showed a steady increase, Erdogan said at a joint press conference with visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob in the capital Ankara.
The two countries aim to reach the target of 5 billion USD for 2024, he added.
Turkey also planned the delivery of the indigenous COVID-19 vaccine "Turkovac" to Malaysia, aiming to work for joint vaccine development and technology transfer, noted the president.
Erdogan also pledged to strengthen its cooperation with the countries in Asia in "a win-win approach.”/.
