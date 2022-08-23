Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on August 23 that member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are once again accelerating negotiations on a Code of Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (COC).

"If China can comply with the COC, many issues can be resolved. Freedom of navigation needs to be respected by all parties," he said.



Speaking to the press on his first anniversary as the PM, Ismail said China should also comply with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 (UNCLOS 1982), so that the situation improves.

He added that Malaysia, Vietnam and the Philippines are among countries that are directly affected by China's policies, especially in relation to the so-called ‘nine-dash line’.

The Malaysian PM also expressed his trust in Indonesia’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2023.

Indonesia is a very influential country with an economic alliance with ASEAN countries that is able to attract a lot of investment. Indonesia is also able to resolve other internal issues that occur, such as the East Sea issue and the political crisis in Myanmar, provided it has the support of other ASEAN states, he said./.