World Singapore confirms first case of coronavirus infection Singapore’s Ministry of Health on January 23 confirmed the first case of a new strain of coronavirus that has killed 17 and infected over 570 people in China.

World Indonesia’s new capital city to contribute little to national economy Indonesia’s new capital city will contribute only an additional 0.02 percentage point to the country’s economic growth, and the impact will also be short lived, according to Institute for Development of Economics and Finance (Indef) research.

World Thailand to ban personal car use to reduce air pollution The Thai government is considering whether to impose a ban on personal car use in affected areas to cope with high levels of hazardous ultra-fine PM2.5 dust particles in the air if levels exceed 100 microgrammes per cubic metre, twice the safety level.