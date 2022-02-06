Illustrative image (Photo: Xinhua)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia confirmed 9,117 new COVID-19 cases on February 5, the highest since October 2021, bringing the total to over 2.9 million.



The country's Health Ministry said though the number of new infections hiked, most of them were mild cases as nearly 79 percent of population have been fully vaccinated and 52 percent aged above 18 have been given booster shots.



So far, at least nine ASEAN member states have recorded Omicron-related cases. However, they basically curbed the pandemic and the number of deaths was not too high./.