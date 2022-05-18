Malaysia's news agency impressed with VNA’s website on SEA Games 31
The initiative of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) to provide information related to the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) on its special website has helped bring an overview of this regional sports event to international friends, Editor-in-Chief of Malaysia's news agency Bernama Khaidzir Md Yunus has said.
Editor-in-Chief of Malaysia's news agency Bernama Khaidzir Md Yunus (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The initiative of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) to provide information related to the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) on its special website has helped bring an overview of this regional sports event to international friends, Editor-in-Chief of Malaysia's news agency Bernama Khaidzir Md Yunus has said.
Talking to the VNA in Malaysia on May 17, Khairdzir said the news agency has carefully prepared, and always tries to report quickly, fully and diversely on its website.
Bernama has sent reporters to Hanoi to report on SEA Games 31, he said, adding that its reporters cannot cover all the events and competitions without the support of the special website.
Not only reporters working in Hanoi, Bernama can also regularly update the information related to the Malaysian sports delegation at SEA Games 31 through the website, he added, describing the VNA’s website as user-friendly.
Khaidzir also thanked the Vietnamese national press agency for supporting Bernama’s reporters during the event.
The Malaysian sports delegation is attending the SEA Games 31 with 654 athletes, who compete in 37 out of the 40 sports. As of May 18 morning, the team has pocketed 23 gold, 26 silver and 55 bronze medals./.
