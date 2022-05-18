World Asian Para Games postponed to 2023 due to COVID-19 The 2022 Asian Para Games, scheduled to take place in the Chinese city of Hangzhou this year, has been postponed to 2023 over the COVID-19 pandemic, the Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) and the Games' organising committee (HAPGOC) have announced.

World Indonesia to lift palm oil export ban from May 23 Indonesia will lift its palm oil export ban from May 23, following improvements in the domestic cooking oil supply situation, the country's President Joko Widodo has announced.