Duong Tuan Ngoc is arrested on the charge of “making, storing, disseminating or popularising information and documents against the State of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam”. (Photo courtesy of Lam Dong Department of Public Security)

Lam Dong (VNA) – The Investigation Security Agency under Lam Dong Department of Public Security on July 24 issued decisions to detain and start criminal proceedings against Duong Tuan Ngoc on the charge of “making, storing, disseminating or popularising information and documents against the State of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam” under Article 117 of the 2015 Criminal Code.

The investigation agency said Ngoc, born in 1985 and residing in Nam Ha commune, Lam Ha district, Lam Dong province, has posted and shared articles and video clips with content defaming the government and insulting President Ho Chi Minh on social media platforms like Facebook and Youtube.

After collecting documents and evidence related to Ngoc’s acts, the investigation agency found that his acts were very dangerous, occurring in a long time, thus, criminal handling is needed to ensure the strictness of the law, the agency said.

Further investigation into the case is underway./.