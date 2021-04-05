Business Binh Dinh: All fishing ships must obtain food safety certificates by end of June All fishing ships in Binh Dinh must obtain food safety certificates by the end of June as part of efforts to enhance the quality of fishery products caught by the south-central province's fishing fleet, according to a local agricultural official.

Business Bac Lieu strives to become national shrimp industry’s centre The Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu is building a high-tech shrimp farming area with the aim of becoming a centre of the country’s shrimp industry.

Business Vietnam’s manufacturing sector strengthens in March Vietnam’s manufacturing sector gained growth pace at the end of the first quarter, with marked increases in output, new orders and exports, leading to stronger rises in employment and purchasing activity, according to a report by the London-based global information provider IHS Markit.

Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,236 VND per USD on April 5, down 5 VND from the last working day of previous week (April 2).