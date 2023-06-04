Culture - Sports Interesting experiences await visitors at Ninh Thuan grapevine trellis contest A contest of beautiful grapevine trellises will take place as part of the coming Ninh Thuan Grape - Wine Festival 2023 in the southern central province, promising interesting experiences for visitors.

Travel Quang Ninh: Tuan Chau-Ha Long commercial flights to be operated in July The Hai Au Aviation company plans to open its commercial flight route connecting two renowned tourist destinations in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh – Tuan Chau island in Ha Long city and Co To island – this July.

Videos Stunning wind farm in Bac Lieu province Tourists used to visit Bac Lieu province mainly because of tales about affluent landlords with children whose lavish lifestyles gave rise to many anecdotes about “princes”. Visitors to the southern land now have other reasons, like experiencing breathtaking wind turbines rising up from the East Sea.

Videos Quang Nam moves to boost tourism development Quang Nam province has developed green, sustainable, and environmentally-friendly tourism offerings in a bid to attract visitors. However, experts believe, for a breakthrough to be seen in its tourism development, the province’s tourism sector should improve product quality and meet the increasing demands of tourists.