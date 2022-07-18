Masan to build 149 million USD foodstuff centre in Hau Giang
Hau Giang (VNS/VNA) - Vietnamese conglomerate Masan Group has received permission to invest 3.5 trillion VND (149 million USD) in a Foodstuff Industry Centre project in Hau Giang province to produce foodstuff and cosmetic products.
At a conference to facilitate investment into Hau Giang on July 16 in the presence of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Masan received an investment certificate for its 46-hectare Mien Tay 2 Foodstuff Industry Centre project.
It will be set up in Nam Song Hau Industrial Park in Hau Giang’s Chau Thanh district, and aims to facilitate the production and distribution of foodstuff and cosmetic products to the Mekong Delta and nearby regions.
The centre will consist of a foodstuff factory, a brewery, a factory to manufacture cosmetic items, detergent and hygiene products, as well as storage spaces.
Nguyen Thieu Nam, Deputy General Director of the Masan Group, said that Hau Giang has made great efforts in simplifying administrative procedures and assisting investors.
“We hope that the province will speed up improving its roads to boost regional connectivity, which will help Hau Giang and the Mekong Delta attract more investors.
“The province should also set up river ports to make use of its natural advantages and push for goods transportation on waterways to reduce logistics costs,” Nam said.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said that, “the Government supports businesses, and is always ready to have dialogues and listen to investor feedback, as well as help businesses overcome their problems.”
Nghiem Xuan Thanh, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, said that the province aims to develop its industry, agriculture, and tourism sector, and prioritises attracting capable businesses to invest in the infrastructure of local industrial parks.
As one of Vietnam’s biggest companies in the consumer goods sector, Masan has more than 30 factories, many large-scale farming areas and a retail system of nearly 3,000 supermarkets and convenient stores all over the country./.