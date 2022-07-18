Business Reference exchange rate up 20 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,245 VND/USD on July 18, up 20 VND from the last working day of previous week (July 15).

Business Vietjet Air opens new air routes to India Budget carrier Vietjet Air will open new routes to a number of Indian cities, starting from this September, raising the total number of air routes connecting the two countries to 17.

Business Real estate firms advised to catch up with green growth trend Positive changes in the real estate sector are crucial if the country wants to meet its green growth targets. Along with construction, the sector is the source of nearly 40% of carbon emissions in the world and consumes about 36 percent of total power generated globally, according to experts.

Business Toyota Vietnam enjoys good business results in H1 Toyota Vietnam produced 16,629 vehicles in the first six months of this year, pushing its total number of manufactured vehicles so far to 621,051, the company reported.