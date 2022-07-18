Massive whale carcass washed ashore in Quang Ninh
The carcass of a huge whale has been washed ashore onto a mangrove forest in Quan Lan commune in the northeastern coastal province of Quang Ninh’s Van Don district.
The whale carcass is being trapped in the mangrove forest (Photo: VNA)
According to local fishermen, when being found in the morning of July 18, the whale, weighing about 5-7 tonnes, was in the process of decomposition, giving off a strong smell.
The location is far from residential areas but on the local fishermen’s route to the sea. However, no one has travelled there for a while, as people are focusing on a traditional festival.
Luu Minh Duc, Chairman of the Quan Lan People’s Committee, said the current high water level makes it difficult to handle the trapped carcass.
A plan is prepared to get the work done when the tide recedes, he noted.
Previously, local people once discovered a whale carcass washed to the beach, then a burial pit was dug and environmental treatment measures were quickly implemented./.