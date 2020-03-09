Master plan on sustainable development of sea-based economy
The Government has issued a resolution promulgating a master plan and a five-year plan on the implementation of the Party Central Committee’s resolution on the sustainable development of the Vietnamese sea-based economy until 2030 with a vision to 2045.
The master plan puts forward six main solutions on ocean governance and coastal management; developing the marine and coastal economy; improving people's lives and developing sea-based culture; science, technology and development of marine human resources; the environment and response to natural disasters, climate change and rising sea levels; and ensuring national defence and security, foreign affairs and international cooperation.
Specifically, on developing the marine and coastal economy, the resolution highlights the importance of developing infrastructure for the tourism industry in key areas and islands, encouraging economic sectors to participate in forming tourism service complexes, large-scale service projects and shopping centres, and developing ecotourism and community-based tourism.
It is necessary to pilot the development of tours to islands, intensify tourism promotion and diversify tourism products, and improve the seaport system at a national scale to meet industrialisation and modernisation requirements.
The resolution also stresses the need to maintain the exploration of minerals, oil and gas, and non-traditional forms of hydrocarbons in deep-water sedimentary basins to increase mineral reserves.
Attention should be paid to developing marine and coastal aquaculture and off-shore fishing, improving fishermen’s living conditions by providing sufficient socio-economic infrastructure such as electricity, clean water, health and education, and completing cultural institutions for coastal and island communities, as well as maintaining and developing historical and cultural relic sites and festivals, according to the resolution.
It also emphasises the need to educate students at all levels on the seas and oceans, and how to adapt to climate change and rising sea levels to protect natural resources.
Regarding science, technology and the development of marine human resources, the Government urged innovation and application of advanced scientific and technological achievements and promoting marine scientific and technological research associated with basic marine surveys.
The Government asked for increased training of high-quality human resources as well as mechanisms to attract both domestic and foreign experts, scientists and high-quality personnel in this field.
The resolution stresses the importance of cooperating with regional and international organisations and partners in developing human resources and infrastructure, and in scientific research and the application of modern technology for environmental protection, disaster prevention and climate change mitigation.
It also urged the planning of coastal urban areas and economic and industrial zones and clusters, as well as increased investment in waste and wastewater treatment systems and marine animal rescue centres in protected areas.
The Government requested the national steering committee for the implementation of the strategy on the sustainable development of the Vietnamese sea-based economy until 2030 with a vision to 2045 to comprehensively direct the implementation of this resolution./.