Business Aviation sector strives to navigate COVID-19 outbreak Airlines in Vietnam are looking at ways to overcome the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak after seeing declining passenger numbers.

Business Hanoi vows to accompany firms through COVID-19 crisis Hanoi will work together with businesses to address the negative impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak and strive for 8-percent export growth, according to Director of the municipal Department of Industry and Trade Le Hong Thang.

Business Shrimp exporters in Mekong Delta face challenges amid Covid-19 Shrimp is a key export item of many provinces in the Cuu Long (Mekong) River Delta, but the Covid-19 epidemic has caused challenges for exporters.

Business Quang Tri lures urban development projects The People’s Committee of Quang Tri province has granted investment licences to TNG Holdings Vietnam to build two urban areas in Dong Ha city with a combined investment of nearly 1.8 trillion VND (over 78.2 million USD).