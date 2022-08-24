Society Traffic accident deaths rise over 8.6% in eight months More than 4,270 people died in traffic accidents in the first eight months of 2022, a rise of 8.67% over the same period last year, according to the National Committee for Traffic Safety.

Society Association maintains activities to promote Vietnam-France collaboration The Vietnam-France Friendship Association in Hanoi will continue connecting and building cooperation programmes between the two countries, and helping boost the capital city’s new 2022-2027 tenure.

Society First Hanoi district to help the poor participate in voluntary social insurance Long Bien district has become the first locality in Hanoi to give financial aid to people of poor and near-poor households to help them pay voluntary social insurance premiums in the 2022 - 2025 period.

Society New initiative to recycle 3,000 tonnes of cartons A carton recycling initiative will be piloted in Ho Chi Minh City from August 2022 to March 2023, aiming to collect and fully recycle 3,000 tonnes of used drink cartons into new products, such as paperboard and eco-friendly roofing materials.