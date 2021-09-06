At the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh requested thoroughly and scientifically studying measures to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic while chairing the Government’s monthly meeting in Hanoi on September 6.

In the coming time, the top priority must be given to curbing the pandemic soon and gradually restoring production and trade, he said, adding that the mechanism of “safe travelling, safe production, safe services, safe awareness” must be set up.

PM Chinh asked ministers, with their functions, authority and tasks, to direct their sectors to stay determined to drive back the pandemic in September, and bring the country back to new normal.

About other key tasks, the PM ordered building recovery scenarios in the context of wide vaccination coverage, directing monetary, fiscal and other policies harmoniously, reasonably and effectively, maintaining macro-economic stability, controlling inflation, ensuring social welfare and undisrupted supply chains.

It is essential to realise the Government's Resolution on providing support for enterprises and cooperatives, especially in goods circulation, export-import customs clearance, and prevention of supply and value chain disruption, he said.

Agencies and localities were assigned to study the pilot serving of foreign tourists to Phu Quoc island city between now and the year-end, tackle difficulties in farm produce consumption, take synchronous, drastic and effective actions to follow the European Commission’s recommendations to lift the “yellow card” warning, towards achieving sustainable fishery development.

The Government leader noted that administrations at all levels, agencies and sectors must ensure sufficient supply of food, housing and medical support for residents while adopting advanced technology to improve teaching and learning quality.

Regarding the implementation of the Government’s Resolution No.01/NQ-CP, the socio-economic development in 2021 and socio-economic development plan in 2022, the public investment plans in 2021 and 2022, the economic restructuring plan for 2021-2025, the PM urged ministries and agencies concerned to collect feedback from Cabinet members, scientists and managers to submit to the Government and competent authorities./.