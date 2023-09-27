Business Bac Giang reports fivefold increase in FDI inflows in nearly 9 months The northern province of Bac Giang has attracted 70 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects valued at over 1.38 billion USD so far this year to September 15, a fivefold increase compared to the same period last year, according to the provincial People’s Committee.

Business Phu Tho strives for rapid, sustainable growth In implementing the Resolution of the 19th provincial Party Congress (2020-2025 tenure), the northern mountainous province of Phu Tho has achieved significant outcomes in all fields, fulfilling or exceeding many targets and maintaining its position among leading provinces in northern midlands and mountainous region.

Business Vietnamese economy remains resilient despite weak external environment: ADB Despite the weak external environment, the Vietnamese economy remains resilient, and recovery is expected to pick up in the near term, said Asian Development Bank (ADB) Country Director for Vietnam Shantanu Chakraborty.