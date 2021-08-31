Harvesting sprouts at Thanh Ha agricultural Production and Service cooperative in Hanoi’s Thuong Tin District. (Photo: hanoimoi.com. vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Co-operatives in the capital city of Hanoi have affirmed their role in “One Commune, One Product” (OCOP) programme and rural economic development, with 282 out of 1,054 products have been evaluated and recognised as OCOP goods.



However, they are facing difficulties in accessing capital, science and technology and markets. Therefore, it is necessary to find solutions to bring into full play the role of co-operatives.



According to the Hanoi Coordination Office for New-style Rural Development Programme, 64 co-operatives have taken part in the OCOP Programme since 2019 and their products have been well received by consumers.



Thanks to detailed and comprehensive evaluation criteria and guidance from authorities, the co-operatives have understood shortcomings and strengths of each product. Thus, they can make some adjustments, innovate and perfect the production and processing processes in a more scientific manner.



In addition, the OCOP Programme has helped co-operatives to develop strategies for new market segments as well as improve products’ quality and brand.



Phung Van Ha, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Nui Be Grapefruit Cooperative in Chuong My district’s Nam Phuong Tien commune, said he hoped to receive support from the city authorities in terms of capital, land, access to science and technology advance to enhance management and production capacity to meet the increasing demand of the market.



Representatives of many co-operatives proposed that the city promote communication about OCOP products to make it easy for consumers to access, choose and use them.



The Hanoi Coordination Office for New-style Rural Development Programme said that the city had 1,054 OCOP products by the end of last year, mainly agricultural produce, food, beverages, and handicrafts.



The promotion of these products was particularly important: Participating in e-commerce, online sales and livestreams to promote the products is an effective solution to help maintain the supply chain of agricultural produce during the pandemic, said the office.



Deputy head of the office Nguyen Van Chi said that even in the days when the city is implementing social distancing to prevent and control the COVID-19 pandemic, it still organises many trade promotion activities to support the consumption of OCOP products and online training programmes to improve knowledge and sales skills for sellers.



Currently, the office is preparing for "2021 Hanoi Online Forum connecting supply and demand of OCOP products and safe agricultural produce and food” which will take place in early September.



Pham Thanh Do, head of Economic Division of Me Linh district, said that in the coming time, the district will focus on supporting co-operatives to apply high technology and connect chains for sustainable production. The co-operatives will be assisted in selecting and perfecting products participating in the OCOP Programme, he added.



Deputy Director of Hanoi Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Ta Van Tuong said along with improving the efficiency of agricultural cooperations towards enhancing cooperation and association in production and consumption of products, the city will promote the development of general service co-operatives combined with tourism activities. It aimed at helping the cooperatives have more products verified, rated and recognised as OCOP goods this year and in the following years.



Hanoi targets to evaluate and classify at least 400 OCOP products with three-star and above ratings this year. To achieve the goal, the city will set up 30-40 new showrooms displaying and selling OCOP products.

The city authorities will ask departments and agencies to boost dissemination to enhance the people’s awareness on the OCOP products and urge broader participation. It will strengthen supervision on the deployment of OCOP programme and organise promotional activities to boost consumption of the products./.