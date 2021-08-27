Business FDI disbursement rises 2 percent in first eight months Disbursement of foreign direct investment (FDI) capital in Vietnam hit 11.58 billion USD this year to August 20, an increase of 2 percent compared to the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Vietnamese firms yet to fully optimise ASEAN markets: experts Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, trade revenue between Vietnam and other ASEAN countries has still been on the rise, but much still needs to be done to fully capitalise on these neighbouring markets.

Business Retail petrol prices fall sharply after adjustments Retail petrol prices have reduced sharply from 3pm on August 26 following the latest review by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance.

Business Boosting disbursement of public investment in transport sector The Minister of Transport recently requested the establishment of a special working group to boost the disbursement of public investment capital for projects in the transport sector.