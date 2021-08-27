Measures sought to remove obstacles in agricultural trade
The Ministry of Agriculture Rural Development (MARD) and Ministry of Foreign Affairs have collaborated closely to seek ways to remove obstacles facing Vietnam in bolstering agricultural trade with China.
At a working session on August 25 to prepare for the upcoming meeting of the Vietnam-China Steering Committee on bilateral cooperation, MARD Deputy Minister Le Quoc Doanh and Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu agreed that Vietnam has great advantages in exporting farm produce to China.
However, Doanh said that the current biggest barrier in the work is the changing border trade regulations of China.
Deputy Minister Vu affirmed that the Foreign Ministry will work closely with the MARD to deal with difficulties in promoting farm produce exports to China, and suggested that the two ministries increase the exchange of information and specific ideas.
The ministry will also work with the Chinese side to ask for collaboration in creating mechanisms for smooth border trade between the two countries.
Vietnam currently exports nine types of fresh fruit to China via official channels, which are dragon fruit, watermelon, lychee, longan, banana, mango, jackfruit, rambutan and mangosteen. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) is seeking authorisation for eight more agricultural products to be shipped to China via official channels.
Data from the MARD shows that the total value of import and export of agricultural, forestry and fisheries products reached 53.2 billion USD in the first seven months of 2021, of which exports stood at 28.6 billion USD, up 26.7 percent from the same period last year.
The country’s trade of agri-forestry-fisheries products with China rose by 38.8 percent year on year to 8.67 billion USD in the first half of the year, with exports hitting over 6.17 billion USD, up 35.8 percent./.