Business Infographic Agricultural exports: US becomes Vietnam's biggest consumer With export turnover of 2.3 billion USD, the US surpassed China to become the largest consumer of Vietnamese agricultural products in the first two months of 2022.

Business Infographic Vietnam's industrial production up 5.4 pct in first 2 months Vietnam's national index of industrial production increased 5.4 percent year on year in the first two months of this year. The processing and manufacturing sector, the main driver of the surge, went up 6.1 percent.

Business Infographic Agro-forestry-fisheries exports up over 20% percent in the first 2 months According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the export turnover of agro-forestry and fishery exports in February 2022 was estimated at 3.26 billion USD, bringing the total export value of the first two months of 2022 to 8 billion USD, up 20.9 % over the same period in 2021.