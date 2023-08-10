A night market on the banks of the Mekong river was under water. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) - Water levels in the Mekong River have increased rapidly and are projected to rise further over the next five days, especially from Chiang Khan to Khong Chiam in Thailand and from Vientiane to Savannakhet in Laos, according to the Mekong River Commission (MRC).

Heavy rains across the Mekong region, which began on August 5, have contributed to the rise, putting the river levels in most monitoring stations above their long-term indices, the commission said.

The average rainfall in the Lower Mekong River Basin (LMB) 0m August is expected to be 40% higher than it was in the same period of 2021 and 2022.

Due to low pressure in the LMB, some parts of Laos and Thailand were hit harder by flash floods last weekend, the MRC said, adding that the situation has triggered water levels to rise and affected properties and livelihoods.

In Thailand’s Chiang Khan, the station water level jumped from 7.70m to 12.26m from August 1-8. A further rise of 0.50m is expected over the next five days. Its alarm level is 14.5m.

The Lao capital of Vientiane saw its river level rise by 4.30m over the same period, up by about 40%. Over the next five days, the river level is projected to rise between 2.34m and 3.32m, which will put the station level in the alarm state (11.5m), while the flood warning is 12.5m.

From Nakhon Phanom province in Thailand to Pakse province in Laos, the river levels rose by more than 2.50m and will see a rise of about 2m over the next five days. As a result, the water level at Nakhon Phanom was forecast to reach its alarm level of 11.5m on August 10 and flood level (12m) on August 11.

In Cambodia, water levels from the stretches in Stung Treng to Kratrie increased from 0.92m to 2.59m over the same period. The levels are likely to drop from 0.20m to 1m over the next five days.

In Vietnam’s Mekong Delta, the water levels at Tan Chau on the Mekong River and Chau Doc on the Hau River were fluctuating and remained lower than their long-term values due to tidal effects.

According to the MRC, the Xayaubri hydropower located on the mainstream of the Mekong River in Laos may release water, thus, downstream communities are recommended to prepare for changes in river levels./.