Memorial services for fallen soldiers held
Memorial and burial services for martyrs took place in the central province of Quang Tri and the Mekong Delta provinces of Long An and Kien Giang on July 27.
The reburial service at the Vinh Hung martyrs’ cemetery of Long An province on July 27 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Memorial and burial services for martyrs took place in the central province of Quang Tri and the Mekong Delta provinces of Long An and Kien Giang on July 27.
In Quang Tri, the remains of ten fallen soldiers from the resistance war against the US were laid to rest at the martyrs’ cemetery in Quang Tri town.
The remains were found by search team 584 under the Quang Tri Military High Command in Hai Le commune’s Dong Mit area between July 12 and 19. They were unearthed wrapped inside hammocks and plastic bags and placed about two metres apart from each other. Many belongings were buried with them, including shoes, buttons, lighters, and bandages. The soldiers are yet to be identified.
During the resistance war against the US, Hai Le was a burial ground for martyrs from Divisions 304 and 325.
Meanwhile in Long An province, a ceremony was held at the Vinh Hung martyrs’ cemetery in Vinh Hung district for 110 sets of remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers who laid down their lives in Cambodia.
The remains were found by team K73 under the Long An provincial Military High Command in the Cambodian provinces of Svay Rieng, Pailin, and Battembang in the 2019-2020 dry season.
Services at the Hon Dat martyrs’ cemetery in Kien Giang reburied 90 sets of remains of Vietnamese experts and volunteer soldiers who laid down their lives in Cambodia and of fallen soldiers from the resistance war against the US.
Team K92 under the provincial Military High Command unearthed 73 sets of remains in Kien Giang province and 17 sets in Cambodia’s Kampot province in the 2019-2020 period./.