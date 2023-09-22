Mid-Autumn Festival underway at Thang Long Imperial Citadel
A programme for children and visitors to experience a traditional Mid-Autumn Festival is underway at Thang Long Imperial Citadel from September 19 to 24.
A space exhibiting star lanterns is expected to captivate children. (Photo: VNA)
A space resembling a shopping street with star lantern shops from olden times. (Photo: VNA)
A foreign tourist enjoys the Mid-Autumn Festival atmosphere at Thang Long Imperial Citadel. (Photo: VNA)
