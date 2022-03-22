Business Vietnam asks for Malaysia’s support to develop Halal food industry: Minister Vietnam is looking forward to Malaysia’s support to develop Halal food industry, contributing to lifting the bilateral trade to 18 billion USD by 2025, Ministry of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien told his Malaysian counterpart Mohamed Azmin Ali during their recent meeting in Hanoi.

Business Over 9 bln USD spent on import of animal feed raw materials Vietnam spent 9.07 billion USD to import nearly 22.3 million tonnes of raw materials for animal feed production in 2021, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD)’s Department of Livestock.

Business Aviation industry sets target to welcome 43 million passengers Vietnam’s aviation industry is targeting about 43 million passengers in 2022, including eight million international tourists, or around 50 percent of pre-pandemic numbers, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam.