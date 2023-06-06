Midfielder Quang Hai ends contract with Pau FC one year early
Nguyen Quang Hai with French side Pau FC. (Source: Pau PC)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Vietnamese footballer Nguyen Quang Hai has ended his contract with the French side Pau FC one year ahead of schedule.
Earlier, Hai, 27, signed a two-year deal to join Pau FC on June 29, 2022. The contract should have lasted until June 2024.
Michele Donato Fersini, representative of Hai at Pau FC, said he met with Pau FC President Bernard Laporte Fray and they reached an agreement.
“I met President Bernard Laporte Fray on June 1 and we reached an agreement on June 3 for Hai to finish the contract with Pau FC on June 30, 2023. President of Pau FC accepted my request," Fersini said on his personal page.
Fersini also thanked Pau FC for giving Hai the opportunity to come to France and play in Ligue 2.
At Pau FC, the Vietnamese player failed to meet the club’s expectations and had few opportunities to play.
Following Pau FC, Hai is likely to return to Vietnam to play for a club in the V.League 1.
Previously, Hai and his Hanoi FC have won V. League 1 four times, National Cups twice and National Super Cup three times.
For the national team, he won the gold medal at SEA Games 2019 and AFF Cup 2018, and reached the final qualifying round of the 2022 World Cup with his teammates./.