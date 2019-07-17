Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– The Government has asked the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) to focus on removing difficulties and speeding up the progress of public investment disbursement.In Resolution No. 50/NQ-CP issued recently, the Government requested the MPI to promptly finalise the allocation and adjustment of public investment plan, while cutting down capital for projects with slow disbursement to increase capital for other projects, and strengthening online bidding.Each ministry, sector and localities must form a working group to inspect and define the responsibility of individuals and collectives in slow disbursement of public investment, according to the resolution.The Government also asked the MPI to work with other ministries, sectors and localities to review and update the growth scenarios for each quarter and the whole year as well as each sector, thus giving suitable directions.Heads of ministries, ministry-level agencies and the People’s Committees of centrally-run cities and provinces were asked to give specific solutions to existing problems and call for the involvement of the whole political system in completing the set tasks and create breakthrough in their area and locality.The State Bank of Vietnam must monitor and analyse the impacts of the world financial and monetary market for the deployment of flexible monetary policies, thus controlling inflation and stabilise macro-economy.The central bank was asked to create favourable conditions for enterprises and people to get loans for production and business, while strengthening the application of cashless payment and tackling bad debts.-VNA