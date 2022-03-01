Ministry asks for intensifying market supervision amid COVID-19, Ukraine conflict
The Ministry of Industry and Trade has urged the Vietnam Directorate of Market Surveillance and its provincial/municipal chapters to strengthen market supervision and monitoring in the face of COVID-19 and armed conflict in Ukraine.
Goods at Aeon Long Bien supermarket in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
The complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country coupled with global uncertainties caused by the armed conflict in Ukraine are considerably impacting on the Vietnamese market, raising prices of necessary commodities, such as food, fuel, and medical supplies, the ministry said in an official document sent to the directorate on March 1.
The directorate and its local chapters are assigned to keep a close watch on the market developments of the necessities, increase market surveillance and get tough with individuals and organisations profiteering from the current situation./.