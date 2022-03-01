Business Another increase seen in fuel prices Petrol prices continued to rise in the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance on March 1, marking the fifth consecutive increase since December 25, 2021 with a total amount of around 4,000 VND.

Business Bac Ninh leads in FDI attraction in two months The northern province of Bac Ninh raked in more than 1.3 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first two months of this year, making it the country’s largest FDI recipient during the period, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Foreign Investment Agency.

Business Cabinet meeting looks into major transport projects Infrastructure development, including transport infrastructure, is a strategic breakthrough of the Party and the State, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said at a meeting between the Government and localities on March 1.