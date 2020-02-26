Ministry gives legal assistance to SMEs
The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has planned to provide legal assistance for small and-medium-sized enterprises in 2020 through conferences and dialogues.
Under its plan, the ministry will also combine legal assistance for SMEs with activities to popularise laws and provide information for tax payers and customs declarers; and state management activities.
As planned, businesses in general and SMEs in particular can get support related to tax, customs, security, price, and insurance.
The MoF asked its units to receive enquires and petitions from businesses, and directly give legal solutions to them by text, email, telephone and other ways in line with law.
At present, SMEs account for about 98 percent of total businesses in Vietnam, which aims to have 1 million companies by the end of this year./.