Business Infographic Vietnam lures 5.46 billion USD in foreign investment As much as 5.46 billion USD worth of foreign direct investment (FDI) was injected into Vietnam as of February 20, equivalent to 84.4 percent of the figure recorded in the same time last year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment

Business Bamboo Airways resumes flights to Van Don Airport Bamboo Airways has resumed flights linking HCM City with Van Don International Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh, according to a representative from the hybrid carrier.

Business Work on 15-million-USD textile factory underway in Tay Ninh The Happytex Joint Stock Company began construction on March 4 of a 15-million-USD textile factory at the Trang Bang Industrial Park in the southern province of Tay Ninh.

Business HCM City to build 'golden brands' for agricultural products Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is building a 'golden brand' for its agricultural enterprises, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan has said.