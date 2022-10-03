Business Vietjet offers promotions every Monday Budget carrier Vietjet will be offering attractive promotion for all passengers flying internationally every Monday from now to December 19.

Business Annual export of organic agricultural products reaches 335 mln USD Vietnam has shipped its organic agricultural products to 180 countries over the world, earning an average of 335 million USD per year.

Business 2.97 billion USD in FDI poured into HCM City in 9 months Ho Chi Minh City attracted 2.97 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) this year to September 20, a year-on-year increase of 26.1%, according to the municipal Department of Planning and Investment.

Business Vietnam-Canada Business Association debuts The Vietnam-Canada Business Association (VCB Association) made its debut in Ottawa on October 1, meeting the Vietnamese and Canadian business communities’ demand to meet, connect with and support each other during trade and investment activities.