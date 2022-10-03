Ministry of Transport: Long way to go to fully disburse this year’s public investment
As of the end of September, the Ministry of Transport (MoT) had disbursed 53.7% of total public investment planned for this year, higher than the national average of 47%, according to Luu Quang Thin, deputy head of the MoT’s Planning and Investment Department.
The last section of the Vinh Hao - Phan Thiet Expressway is under urgent construction to be open before this year's end. (Photo: VNA)
Yet, the figure was lower than that of the same period last year (61%) and the progress was behind the schedule, Thin admitted. There are another 23.3 trillion VND worth of public funding waiting to be spent until the end of this year, he added.
2022 is a challenging year for the sector, given that the government has allocated over 50 trillion VND in investment for various public transport projects managed by the MoT, said Minister Nguyen Van The, adding that it is the largest annual amount ever assigned to the ministry.
As such, to fully realise the yearly plan, the MoT must disburse over 7 trillion VND of public investment monthly until the year end, he continued, noting that it will be an enormous challenge that requires greater efforts from developers, project management authorities and contractors.
This year, the ministry plans to complete 361km of the North-South Expressway and start work on multiple key projects, including the second phase of the North-South Expressway, Tan Son Nhat International Airport’s T3 Terminal and Long Thanh Airport’s runways.
The ministry declared at the beginning of this year that any developer or project management authority failing to fulfill their disbursement plans will not be entrusted with new projects.
One good sign for the MoT is a strong recovery in passenger transport during the first three quarters of the year. Total passenger throughput of all airports reached 75 million during the period, a surge of 162% compared to the same period last year.
Train passenger volume spurred 176% year-on-year to 3.4 million between January and September while waterway travellers rose by 12.5% year-on-year to 201 million./.