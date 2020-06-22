Business Two more Vietnamese dairy firms licensed to export to China The Chinese General Administration of Customs (GAC) on June 22 granted transaction codes to two Vietnamese companies to export dairy products to China, reported the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Department of Asia-Africa Markets.

Business Can Tho, Switzerland strengthen multifaceted cooperation The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho wishes to receive continued support from Switzerland and the World Bank in climate change response, urban development, and tourism-trade-service development, said a local official.

Business AEON executive officer hopes for more Vietnam’s thieu lychee exports Executive Officer Soichi Okazaki of Japan’s AEON shopping mall developer and operator has said the company wants to import fresh “thieu” lychee and other tropical fruits from Vietnam.

Business Businesses satisfied with national single window mechanism A seminar was held in Hanoi on June 22 to announce the result of a survey on corporate satisfaction about processing time of administrative procedures via the national one-stop shop mechanism.